The Middle Spinoff Gets Title, Adds Sue's BFF as Series Regular

Sue Heck will have at least one familiar face from Orson joining her when she makes her way to the Windy City. Brock Ciarlelli, who recurred as best friend Brad in all nine seasons of ABC’s recently ended The Middle, has joined the potential spinoff as a series regular, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition, the Sue-centric offshoot now has an official title: Sue Sue in the City. (As longtime fans of The Middle will recall, the middle child’s full name is Sue Sue Heck.)

Ciarlelli was first introduced in Season 1 of The Middle as Sue’s flamboyant boyfriend. They broke up when Sue learned that Brad… smoked cigarettes. Then, in Season 7, Brad came out as gay. The pair remained inseparable for the duration of the series’ run.

Sue Sue in the City received an official pilot order back in August. The potential series will find Sue leaving Indiana to pursue a career — and young adulthood — in Chicago. Middle creators Eileen Heisler and DeAnn Heline are penning the pilot script and will serve as EPs.

Last May’s series finale of The Middle left off with Sue still in college, although a flash-forward revealed that she eventually married neighbor Sean (after a number of breakups and makeups). The would-be Sue series would pick up several years after the finale but before Sue settled down with Sean, Sher told TVLine at San Diego Comic-Con. (Watch her SDCC interview below.)

If ordered to series, Sue Sue in the City could, in theory, take over ABC’s Tuesday-at-8 pm time slot at midseason after Roseanne spinoff The Conners wraps its 10-episode run. In the meantime, hit the comments with your reactions to the spinoff’s official title.