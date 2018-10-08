The Middle Spinoff Adds SMILF Actress — Plus: Sue Heck's New Job Revealed!

Heck hath no fury like a chef scorned. Kimberley Crossman (SMILF) has joined the pilot of ABC’s Sue-centric Middle spinoff, TVLine has learned, playing Remi, a talented hotel chef still recovering from a messy breakup that ended with her boyfriend driving away with their food truck — taking all of her dreams with it.

If you’re wondering what puts Sue (Eden Sher) in the path of this particular chef, we’ve got another bit of scoop for you: When Sue moves to Chicago, she’ll find herself working at the same hotel. Speaking with TVLine back in July, Sher said the new project — which has not yet been ordered to series — would focus on “Sue being Sue as a young adult.” (It will also be set prior to Sue marrying her neighbor Sean, as seen in a flashback during The Middle‘s series finale.)

In addition to Sher reprising the fan-favorite role of Sue Heck, The Middle‘s spinoff — whose reported title, Sue Sue in the City, remains unofficial — also stars Brock Ciarlelli, who recurred throughout all nine seasons of The Middle as Sue’s best friend Brad. Sue and Brad dated in the show’s first season, but things fizzled out when she discovered he smoked cigarettes. Things looked even less hopeful for their romantic future when, in Season 7, Brad came out as gay.

