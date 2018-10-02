This Is Us Enlists American Gods Star Yetide Badaki for Season 3 Stint

If the new character Chichi looked familiar in Tuesday’s This Is Us, it’s because she was played by none other than a God.

American Gods‘ Yetide Badaki made her debut in this week’s installment of the NBC drama (read our recap here) and will recur in Season 3, a rep for the show confirms to TVLine. No word yet on how many episodes in which she will appear.

Badaki’s This Is Us character, a Nigerian immigrant whom William met years ago when she moved into his building, appeared in both flashbacks and the present storyline during Tuesday’s hour. In the past, William befriended Chichi, a young widow, as she struggled with her infant daughter, Sky. In the present, Chichi chided Randall for being preoccupied with wanting to fix everything — instead of relaxing and getting to know people who live in the community — during a visit to a recreational center near William’s old building in Philadelphia.

On Starz’s American Gods, where Badaki is a series regular, she plays Bilquis, an ancient love deity caught in a brewing war between Old Gods and New Gods. Her TV credits include K.C. Undercover, Aquarius, NCIS: New Orleans and Masters of Sex.