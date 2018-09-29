The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Sept. 30

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Gunpowder & Sky’s DUST” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

Below you’ll find 19 season premieres (including returning favorites Criminal Minds, Will & Grace and The Man in the High Castle), five series premieres, a handful of finales (including Fear the Walking Dead) and more.

Sunday, Sept. 30

7 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos Season 29 premiere (ABC)

7:30 pm 60 Minutes Season 51 premiere (CBS)

8 pm The Durrells in Corfu Season 3 premiere (PBS)

8 pm The Simpsons Season 30 premiere (Fox)

8:30 pm God Friended Me series premiere (CBS)

8:30 pm Bob’s Burgers Season 9 premiere (Fox; new time slot)

9 pm Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 finale (AMC; get renewal status)

9 pm Poldark Season 4 premiere (PBS)

9 pm Family Guy Season 17 premiere (Fox)

9:30 pm NCIS: Los Angeles Season 10 premiere (CBS; get scoop)

9:30 pm Rel time slot premiere (Fox)

10 pm Talking Dead finale (AMC)

10:30 pm Insecure Season 3 finale (HBO; get renewal status)

Monday, Oct. 1

8 pm The Neighborhood series premiere (CBS)

8:30 pm Happy Together series premiere (CBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 3

9 pm SEAL Team Season 2 premiere (CBS)

10 pm Criminal Minds Season 14 premiere / Episode No. 300! (CBS; get scoop)

Thursday, Oct. 4

8 pm Superstore Season 4 premiere (NBC; get scoop)

8:30 pm The Good Place regular time slot premiere (NBC; get scoop)

9 pm Station 19 Season 2 premiere (ABC)

9 pm Will & Grace Season 10 premiere (NBC; get scoop)

9:30 pm I Feel Bad time slot premiere (NBC)

10 pm Law & Order: SVU regular time slot premiere (NBC)

Friday, Oct. 5

12 am The Man in the High Castle Season 3 premiere (Amazon; all 10 episodes; already renewed)

12 am Dancing Queen docuseries premiere (Netflix; all eight episodes)

12 am Into the Dark series premiere (Hulu)

12 am Big Mouth Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all 10 episodes; watch trailer)

8 pm Fresh Off the Boat Season 5 premiere (ABC; new night and time)

8:30 pm Speechless Season 3 premiere (ABC; new night and time)

9 pm Child Support Season 2 premiere (ABC)

11:30 pm Animals. Season 3 finale (HBO; not yet renewed)

Saturday, Oct. 6

10 pm 48 Hours time slot premiere (CBS)

10 pm Flight of the Conchords: Live from the London Apollo (HBO special)

10 pm Versailles final season premiere (Ovation)

