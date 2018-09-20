TVLine Items: Alan Tudyk's Syfy Pilot, Pod Save America Specials and More

Alan Tudyk has crash-landed at Syfy: The Firefly vet will star in the network’s pilot Resident Alien, based on the Dark Horse comics of the same name, our sister site Variety reports.

Tudyk will play an extraterrestrial who crashes down in a small Colorado town, where he takes over the body of the reclusive Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle after the doc’s murder.

The in-demand Tudyk — whose TV credits include The Tick, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, Powerless and Suburgatory — was also recently cast as the villainous Mr. Nobody in DC Universe’s upcoming series Doom Patrol.

* HBO will air a set of four specials based on the political podcast Pod Save America on Fridays at 11/10c, beginning Oct. 12. Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor, former aides to President Obama, will serve as hosts for the broadcasts, which will be taped the same day before live audiences in Miami, Fla. (Oct. 12), Austin, Texas (Oct. 19), Philadelphia, Pa. (Oct. 26) and Irvine, Calif. (Nov. 2).

* HBO’s Watchmen adaptation has tapped Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross to compose music for the upcoming series, debuting in 2019.

* Doctor Who‘s female Time Lord arrives on the scene in a new trailer for the BBC America drama’s return on Sunday, Oct. 7:

* Netflix has released a full-length trailer for Big Mouth Season 2, releasing all episodes on Friday, Oct. 5:

* Watch a trailer for Season 2 of Amazon’s anthology series Lore, which explores modern-day myths and legends. The show returns Friday, Oct. 19.

