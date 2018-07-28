Fear the Walking Dead Renewed for Season 5 at AMC

The Dead are (still) alive and kicking at AMC: The cabler has renewed Fear the Walking Dead for a fifth season.

The Walking Dead spinoff’s pickup was first announced at AMC’s portion of the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour on Saturday. In addition, the network also confirmed a Season 5 renewal for Breaking Bad prequel series Better Call Saul, and a Season 2 renewal for organized crime thriller McMafia.

“In an environment where viewer choice is almost unlimited, the success of these shows is especially meaningful, with characters and stories that our viewers connect with and return to season after season” David Madden, President of Original Programming for AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios, said in a statement. “It’s a privilege to continue collaborating with and sharing the vision of the talented creatives behind these series, and we’re excited to start exploring the next chapter in the lives of these unique and complex characters.”

Fear the Walking Dead‘s renewal comes two weeks ahead of its Season 4B premiere, airing Sunday, Aug. 12, at 9/8c. A trailer was previously released at San Diego Comic-Con, which you can watch here.

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Fear TWD‘s fifth season. Are you at all surprised by the pickup?