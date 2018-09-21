Arrow's Josh Segarra, Tia Carrere Join RuPaul Comedy AJ and the Queen

No need to sashay away, Josh Segarra: The Arrow alum is one of four actors to be cast in AJ and the Queen, Netflix’s upcoming comedy starring RuPaul Charles.

The one-hour series stars RuPaul as Ruby Red, a larger-than-life but down-on-her-luck drag queen who travels across America with her unlikely sidekick: a recently orphaned, tough-talking, scrappy 11-year-old named AJ.

Segarra will co-star as a character named Hector, though further details about the role are being kept under wraps. In addition to his turn as Arrow‘s Adrian Chase aka Prometheus, Segarra’s recent TV credits include Orange Is the New Black and Chicago P.D.

Also joining AJ and the Queen‘s ensemble: Tia Carrere (Relic Hunter) as Lady Danger, voice actor Michael-Leon Wooley (The Princess and the Frog) as Louis and Katerina Tannenbaum (The Bold Type, Sweetbitter) as Brianna.

RuPaul — who is coming off multiple Emmy wins for RuPaul’s Drag Race — also will co-write and co-executive-produce the series alongside Michael Patrick King (2 Broke Girls, The Comeback). A timetable for AJ‘s premiere has not been determined.

Among Netflix’s other recently-announced projects are the Melissa Joan Hart-Sean Astin sitcom No Good Nick, a series adaptation of the Witcher fantasy novels starring Henry Cavill and a live-action version of Avatar: The Last Airbender.