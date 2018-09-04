Henry Cavill to Star in The Witcher Fantasy Novel Adaptation at Netflix

Film star Henry Cavill will be returning to the small screen by way of The Witcher, Netflix’s TV-series adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy novels, TVLine has learned.

Described as an “epic tale of fate and family,” the streaming service’s Witcher series follows Geralt of Rivia (Cavill), a solitary monster hunter who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.

But when destiny hurtles Geralt toward a powerful sorceress and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.

Though he is best known for his work in film — with credits including Mission: Impossible — Fallout, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and DC’s latest batch of Superman films — Cavill starred for four seasons on Showtime’s King Henry VIII drama The Tudors.

The Witcher, which received a straight-to-series order back in May 2017, will span eight episodes. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (Marvel’s Daredevil, Power) will serve as showrunner and executive-produce with Alik Sakharov (Black Sails).

Sapkowski’s book series has been adapted before, as a 2001 Polish film and a TV offshoot, neither of which were well-received. It also spawned a series of video games.

