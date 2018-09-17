Emmys 2018: Mrs. Maisel, Barry and Godless Sweep Night's First 8 Awards

The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards are being handed out on Monday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, in a ceremony broadcast on NBC and hosted by Saturday Night Live‘s Michael Che and Colin Jost.

Going into this year’s Emmys, Game of Thrones led the pack with 22 total nods, followed closely by SNL and Westworld, which each netted 21. Rounding out the Top 5 were The Handmaid’s Tale (with 20) and The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (18).

Outlet by outlet, Netflix had knocked perennial leader HBO from the top spot for the first time in a long time, amassing 112 nominations to the pay cabler’s 108. NBC was the most nominated broadcaster, with 78; CBS and ABC followed with 34 and 31. Coming out of this year’s two-night Creative Arts ceremony, HBO thus far has amassed 17 wins to Netflix’s 16 and NBC’s 15.

TVLine will be denoting Monday’s big winners below, as they are announced.

DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

Glenn Weiss, The Oscars — WINNER

WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

John Mulaney, John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City — WINNER

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story — WINNER

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror, “USS Callister”

LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King, Seven Seconds — WINNER

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

DIRECTING IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Ryan Murphy, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story — WINNER

WRITING IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

William Bridges and Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror, “USS Callister” — WINNER

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Jeff Daniels, Godless — WINNER

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower

John Leguizamo, Waco

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult

Letitia Wright, Black Mirror, “Black Museum”

Merritt Wever, Godless — WINNER

Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry — WINNER

William H. Macy, Shameless

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie

DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER

WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Henry Winkler, Barry — WINNER

OUTSTANDING DRAMA (2017 winner: The Handmaid’s Tale)

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA (2017 winner: Sterling K. Brown)

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA (2017 winner: Elisabeth Moss)

Claire Foy, The Crown

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA (2017 winner: Ann Dowd)

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA (2017 winner: John Lithgow)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Matt Smith, The Crown

GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA (2017 winner: Alexis Bledel)

Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder

Viola Davis, Scandal

Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid’s Tale

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA (2017 winner: Gerald McRaney)

F. Murray Abraham, Homeland

Cameron Britton, Mindhunter

Matthew Goode, The Crown

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Jimmi Simpson, Westworld

OUTSTANDING COMEDY (2017 winner: Veep)

Atlanta

Barry

black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY (2017 winner: SNL host Melissa McCarthy)

Wanda Sykes, black-ish

Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live

Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Molly Shannon, Will & Grace

GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY (2017 winner: SNL host Dave Chappelle)

Katt Williams, Atlanta

Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live

TV MOVIE (2017 winner: Black Mirror‘s “San Junipero”)

Black Mirror, “USS Callister”

Farenheit 451

Flint

Paterno

The Tale

LIMITED SERIES (2017 winner: Big Little Lies)

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

REALITY SHOW HOST (2017 winner: RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race)

W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games

Jane Lynch, Hollywood Game Night

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway

REALITY SHOW COMPETITION (2017 winner: The Voice)

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show

VARIETY TALK SERIES (2017 winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert