The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Sept. 16

Sunday, Sept. 16

8 pm The Circus fall premiere (Showtime)

Monday, Sept. 17

8 pm The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards (NBC; view nominees)

8 pm Inside the Manson Cult: The Lost Tapes (Fox)

8 pm Rise of the Teenage Ninja Mutant Turtles series premiere (Nickelodeon)

9 pm Salvation Season 2 finale (CBS; not yet renewed)

10 pm Elementary Season 6 finale (CBS; already renewed)

Tuesday, Sept. 18

8 pm Beat Shazam Season 2 finale (Fox)

9 pm Love Connection Season 2 finale (Fox)

9 pm Sorry for Your Loss series premiere (Facebook Watch; first four episodes, followed by two per week)

10 pm The Paley Center Salutes This Is Us (NBC)

10 pm Tosh.0 fall premiere (Comedy Central)

10:30 pm The Hunt for the Trump Tapes With Tom Arnold series premiere (Viceland)

Wednesday, Sept. 19

8 pm America’s Got Talent Season 13 finale (NBC)

8 pm MasterChef Season 9 finale (Fox)

9 pm Suits Season 8A finale (USA Network; return date TBA)

10 pm The Sinner Season 2 finale (USA Network; not yet renewed)

10 pm I Feel Bad sneak preview (NBC; first two episodes)

Thursday, Sept. 20

10 pm Snowfall Season 2 finale (FX; not yet renewed)

Friday, Sept. 21

12 am The Good Cop series premiere (Netflix; all 10 episodes; watch trailer)

12 am Maniac limited series premiere (Netflix; all 10 episodes; watch trailer)

12 am Quincy documentary premiere (Netflix)

9 pm TKO: Total Knock Out Season 1 finale (CBS; not yet renewed)

10 pm Killjoys Season 4 finale (Syfy; get renewal status)

