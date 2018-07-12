Emmy Nominations: Game of Thrones, SNL, Westworld and Handmaid's Lead Pack; Netflix Haul Tops HBO's

Nominations were announced on Thursday morning for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, to be held Monday, Sept. 17 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and broadcast on NBC. Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update anchors, Colin Jost and Michael Che, will serve as co-hosts.
Game of Thrones led the pack with 22 total nods, followed closely by Saturday Night Live and Westworld, which each netted 21. Rounding out the Top 5 were The Handmaid’s Tale (20) and The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (18).
Outlet by outlet, Netflix knocked perennial champ HBO from the top spot for the first time in a lonnnnng time, amassing 112 nominations to the pay cabler’s 108. NBC was again the most nominated broadcast network, with 78; CBS and ABC followed with 34 and 31.
OUTSTANDING DRAMA (2017 winner: The Handmaid’s Tale)
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA (2017 winner: Sterling K. Brown)
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA (2017 winner: Elisabeth Moss)
Claire Foy, The Crown
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA (2017 winner: Ann Dowd)
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA (2017 winner: John Lithgow)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Matt Smith, The Crown
GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA (2017 winner: Alexis Bledel)
Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder
Viola Davis, Scandal
Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid’s Tale
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA (2017 winner: Gerald McRaney)
F. Murray Abraham, Homeland
Cameron Britton, Mindhunter
Matthew Goode, The Crown
Gerald McRaney, This Is Us
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Jimmi Simpson, Westworld
OUTSTANDING COMEDY (2017 winner: Veep)
Atlanta
Barry
black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY (2017 winner: Julia Louis-Dreyfus)
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Allison Janney, Mom
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie
LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY (2017 winner: Donald Glover)
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
William H. Macy, Shameless
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY (2017 winner: Kate McKinnon)
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY (2017 winner: Alec Baldwin)
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Henry Winkler, Barry
GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY (2017 winner: SNL host Melissa McCarthy)
Wanda Sykes, black-ish
Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live
Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Molly Shannon, Will & Grace
GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY (2017 winner: SNL host Dave Chappelle)
Katt Williams, Atlanta
Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live
TV MOVIE (2017 winner: Black Mirror‘s “San Junipero”)
Black Mirror, “USS Callister”
Farenheit 451
Flint
Paterno
The Tale
LIMITED SERIES (2017 winner: Big Little Lies)
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (2017 winner: Nicole Kidman)
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult
LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar
Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror, “USS Callister”
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (2017 winner: Laura Dern)
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
Letitia Wright, Black Mirror, “Black Museum”
Merritt Wever, Godless
Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (2017 winner: Alexander Skarsgård)
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower
John Leguizamo, Waco
REALITY SHOW HOST (2017 winner: RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race)
W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games
Jane Lynch, Hollywood Game Night
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway
REALITY SHOW COMPETITION (2017 winner: The Voice)
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman’s Show
VARIETY TALK SERIES (2017 winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver)
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
