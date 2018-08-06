Maniac Trailer: Jonah Hill, Emma Stone Lose Their Minds in Netflix Series

Netflix’s latest star-studded offering will have you wigging out. Or wigging on. Either way, there are a lot of wigs in this show.

Premiering later this year, the 10-episode Maniac stars former Superbad duo Jonah Hill (as Owen Milgrim) and Emma Stone (as Annie Landsberg) as “two strangers drawn to the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial, each for their own reasons,” and we finally have our first look at their unconventional journey via the show’s just-released trailer.

Owen and Annie attempt to “solve” their minds, a task that sends them on a series of wild adventures — with a fresh wig for every trip. There’s even what appears to be a purple (albeit wig-less) koala puppet at one point. For a better understanding of what the heck is going on, peruse the show’s official logline below:

Annie’s disaffected and aimless, fixated on broken relationships with her mother and her sister; Owen, the fifth son of wealthy New York industrialists, has struggled his whole life with a disputed diagnosis of schizophrenia. Neither of their lives have turned out quite right, and the promise of a new, radical kind of pharmaceutical treatment—a sequence of pills its inventor, Dr. James K. Mantleray, claims can repair anything about the mind, be it mental illness or heartbreak—draws them and ten other strangers to the facilities of Neberdine Pharmaceutical and Biotech for a three-day drug trial that will, they’re assured, with no complications or side-effects whatsoever, solve all of their problems, permanently. … Things do not go as planned.

The cast also includes Sally Field (Brothers & Sisters), Justin Theroux (The Leftovers) and Jemima Kirke (Girls), as well as Julia Garner (Ozark) and Sonova Mizuno (Ex Machina).

Hit PLAY on the trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Will you be binging Maniac?