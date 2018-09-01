The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Sept. 2

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Walter Presents” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

Below you’ll find Marvel’s Iron Fist and two other sophomore comebacks, a Sons of Anarchy spinoff, a Purge movie franchise offshoot and more.

Sunday, Sept. 2

10 pm Talking Dead time slot premiere (AMC)

Monday, Sept. 3

6 pm Adventure Time series finale (Cartoon Network; 60 minutes)

Tuesday, Sept. 4

9 pm The Bobby Brown Story miniseries premiere (BET; Night 1 of 2)

10 pm Mayans MC series premiere (FX; watch trailer)

10 pm The Purge series premiere (USA Network; watch trailer)

10 pm Making It Season 1 finale (NBC; get renewal status)

Wednesday, Sept. 5

8 pm Born This Way Season 4 finale (A&E; two hours)

9 pm The Bobby Brown Story miniseries finale (BET; Night 2 of 2)

10 pm It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 13 premiere (FXX)

Thursday, Sept. 6

12 am I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman Season 2 premiere (Hulu)

8:15 pm Sunday Night Football premiere – Falcons vs. Eagles (NBC; special night)

Friday, Sept. 7

12 am Atypical Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all 10 episodes; watch trailer)

12 am Marvel’s Iron Fist Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all 10 episodes; watch trailer)

8 pm Stand Up to Cancer 2018 (all major broadcast networks; 60 minutes)

9 pm TKO: Total Knock Out time slot premiere (CBS)

12 am Random Acts of Flyness Season 1 finale (HBO; get renewal status)

What’s on your TVLine-Up for the week ahead?