Iron Fist Trailer: A Determined Danny Toughens Up (and Wears the Mask!)

Who is that masked man? And where’d he get those amazing fighting moves, huh?

Netflix just dropped our first extended look at Season 2 of Marvel’s Iron Fist — debuting Friday, Sept. 7 on the streaming service — and in the new trailer posted above, Danny Rand is working hard to protect New York City after the events of The Defenders. Too hard, in fact: When Colleen calls him out for staying out for days on end fighting crime, he wearily insists he’s “just trying to keep the peace.”

But Danny is still honing his butt-kicking craft, too, as we see when he and Davos square off for some old-school martial arts training — and we catch our first glimpse of the iconic yellow Iron Fist mask from the comics. But Davos’ intentions aren’t pure: He claims Danny’s mystical powers for himself, thinking he can put them to better use. “I have become the thing you never had the strength to be,” he tells Danny.

One thing missing from this trailer, though: Typhoid Mary, the much-hyped villain played by new cast addition Alice Eve. But it looks like Danny has his hands… um, fists full already.

Press PLAY on the video above for a sneak peek at Iron Fist Season 2, then hit the comments below and share your bold predictions.