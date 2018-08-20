TVLine Items: NCIS: New Orleans Casts Grimm Vet, Jon Cryer on W&G and More

Scott Bakula has a new adversary on NCIS: New Orleans: Reggie Lee — who played Sergeant Wu on NBC’s Grimm — will recur during Season 5 of the CBS drama as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Steven Thompson, our sister site Deadline reports.

Thompson butts heads with Bakula’s Pride as a result of their different approaches to their workload.

NCIS: New Orleans Season 5 premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 10/9c on CBS.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Two and a Half Men vet Jon Cryer will play himself in an episode of Will & Grace, as part of a storyline involving Jack and Karen, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* David Zayas (Dexter) will guest-star in the Chicago P.D. hour of NBC’s Oct. 3 crossover between Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and P.D., TVLine has learned exclusively. The actor will play a low-level cartel driver and devoted father who has to decide which one of his sons to protect when both children end up in the Intelligence unit’s crosshairs.

* Ken Jeong (Community) and Carl Weathers (Chicago Justice) will guest-star on CBS’ upcoming Magnum P.I. reboot as a private investigator and a Marine, respectively, EW.com reports.

* Sharon Lawrence (Shameless, NYPD Blue) will appear in an episode of Dynasty Season 2 as Laura Van Kirk, the well-bred and manipulative mother of Liam, per EW.com.

* HBO has renewed the late-night program Random Acts of Flyness for Season 2.

* Netflix has released a new trailer for Season 2 of the coming-of-age series Atypical, premiering Friday, Sept. 7:

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?