Making It Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

Making It is hard at work on building a second season: NBC has renewed the Amy Poehler/Nick Offerman summer crafting competition for Season 2, the network announced on Tuesday.

The “uniquely lighthearted competition series,” hosted by the former Parks and Recreation co-stars, features craft makers from across the country who bring their handmade creations to be judged by Poehler and Offerman along with expert judges Simon Doonan and Dayna Isom Johnson. (Offerman is an expert woodworker himself, actually.)

“Seeing firsthand the imagination of a true craftsman and, literally, watching them create something out of nothing is pure gold,” NBC alternate and reality president Paul Telegdy said in a statement. “Amy and Nick’s longtime friendship and affection for one another brings the show to a whole other level of fun, and we look forward to seeing what Season 2 will bring.”

“We’re sew excited to be Making It again,” Poehler and Offerman said in a (pun-filled) statement of their own. “We promise Season 2 will have you glued to your seat.”

Debuting in July, Making It premiered to 5.2 million total viewers in the post-America’s Got Talent time slot. The six-episode freshman season, airing Tuesdays at 10/9c, will wrap up on Sept. 4. (And for a comprehensive look at all the network renewals and cancellations, check out TVLine’s handy-dandy Renewal Scorecard.)

