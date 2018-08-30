Emmy Rossum Leaving Shameless: 'Try Not to Think of Me as Gone,' She Writes in Emotional Letter to Fans

Shameless hasn’t even returned for its ninth season on Showtime, but star Emmy Rossum is already looking to the series’ future — one that does not include her. Rossum, who has played Fiona Gallagher since the show premiered in 2011, took to Facebook on Thursday to write a goodbye letter to the show’s devoted fans.

“The opportunity to play Fiona has been a gift,” Rossum writes. “There are few characters — female or otherwise — as layered and dynamic. She is a mother lion, fierce, flawed and sexually liberated. She is injured, vulnerable, but will never give up. She is living in an economic depression, but refuses to be depressed. She is resourceful. She is loyal. She is brave. I knew it the second I read the pilot script, this was different, this was special. … Quite simply, the last eight years have been the best of my life.”

But it’s the end of Rossum’s love letter to the show — and to Fiona — that fans found most troubling: “I know you will continue on without me, for now,” she writes. “There is much more Gallagher story to be told. I will always be rooting for my family. Try not to think of me as gone, just think of me as moving down the block.” Showtime has since confirmed that Rossum is leaving the show.

As previously reported, Shameless‘ expanded ninth season — which premieres on Sunday, Sept. 9 at 9/8c — will air in two separate parts. The first seven episodes will conclude with a midseason finale on Oct. 21, with the remaining seven episodes rolling out on Jan. 20, 2019. Season 9 guest stars include Katey Sagal and Courteney Cox.

Can you imagine Shameless continuing without Rossum as Fiona? Or do you think the show’s upcoming ninth season should be its last? Whatever your thoughts on the matter, drop ’em in a comment below.