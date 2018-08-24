Shameless Enlists Katey Sagal and Courteney Cox for Season 9

Two utterly Shameless men are getting a pair of wild, possibly romantic sidekicks in Katey Sagal and Courteney Cox.

Sons of Anarchy alumna Sagal will recur during Season 9 of the Showtime series as Ingrid Jones, a crazed psych patient with whom Frank becomes smitten after meeting her in the E.R., our sister site Variety reports.

Friends and Cougar Town vet Cox, meanwhile, will guest-star as Jen Wagner, a famous actress for whom Lip acts as a sober companion. Although Jen has had a drinking problem in the past, she takes Lip on a wild ride in search of a cocktail while she’s in town.

As previously reported, Richard Flood has been promoted to series-regular status for the upcoming run (as Fiona’s Irish carpenter boyfriend, Ford), while Dan Lauria (Pitch) will recur as a disgraced former congressman.

Read on for an official Season 9 description, then check out a trailer here:

Political fervor hits the South Side, and the Gallaghers take justice into their own hands. Frank sees financial opportunity in campaigning and decides to give voice to the underrepresented South Side working man. Fiona tries to build on her success with her apartment building and takes an expensive gamble hoping to catapult herself into the upper echelon. Lip distracts himself from the challenges of sobriety by taking in Eddie’s niece, Xan. Ian faces the consequences of his crimes as the Gay Jesus movement takes a destructive turn. Debbie fights for equal pay and combats harassment, and her efforts lead her to an unexpected realization. Carl sets his sights on West Point and prepares himself for cadet life. Liam must develop a new skill set to survive outside of his cushy private school walls.

Shameless‘ expanded ninth season premieres Sunday, Sept. 9 at 9/8c with its first seven episodes. It will then return on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 at 9 pm with the season’s remaining seven episodes.