Shameless Boss Talks Emmy Rossum's 'Bittersweet' Exit, Fiona's Sendoff and Whether the Show Will Go On

Hours after Emmy Rossum surprised everyone with an emotional letter revealing her decision to exit Showtime’s Shameless, series creator John Wells has weighed in on the news.

“Emmy Rossum will forever be part of the Shameless family,” Wells said in a statement obtained by TVLine. “She has been integral to the show’s success, from her wonderful portrayal of Fiona to her leadership role on set, as well as directing multiple episodes of the series.”

Looking ahead, he said, “We are hard at work now creating a Season 9 finale … which we hope will provide a Gallagher-worthy sendoff for Fiona that honors the great work Emmy has done. It is always bittersweet when an ensemble member decides to move out of the proverbial house, but our door will always remain open for Fiona to return home for a visit, or to move back in.”

As for the series’ future without Rossum/Fiona, Wells said, “I look forward to continuing the stories of this wildly unpredictable family.”

Showtime programming chief Gary Levine in turn said, “We were saddened when Emmy Rossum let us know that the upcoming ninth season of Shameless would be her last. But we are filled with an overwhelming sense of joy and gratitude for Emmy’s inspired work on our series, of course in front of the camera but also behind it.”

