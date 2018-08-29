Legacies Photos: Meet the Originals Spinoff Cast — and Start Speculating!

One thing’s for sure: The newest students at the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted have already aced Smoldering 101. The CW has released an appropriately attractive batch of photos from Legacies, the next chapter in the Vampire Diaries/Originals saga, offering eager fans a closer look at the characters in whom they’ll be invested for years to come.

Let’s start with the most familiar faces: There’s Alaric Saltzman (played by Matt Davis), who’s been dutifully running the school alongside Caroline Forbes (not pictured) since the Vampire Diaries series finale; Hope Mikaelson (played by Danielle Rose Russell), whose arrival is pretty much the catalyst for the entire series; and Landon Kirby (played by Aria Shahghasemi), a kindhearted human Hope befriended during her most recent visit to Mystic Falls.

Now for the new (and new-ish) faces: We’ve got Lizzie and Josie Saltzman (played by Jenny Boyd and Kaylee Bryant), the spellbinding twin daughters of Alaric and Caroline; as well as “MG” (played by Quincy Fouse) and Rafael (played by Peyton Alex Smith), both of whom will remain somewhat of a mystery until we meet them during the show’s premiere on Thursday, Oct. 25 at 9/8c.

And while it’s probably too soon to start speculating about which characters will end up together, it’s kind of impossible not to. (Love triangles are kind of this franchise’s speciality, you know?) Browse the new Legacies cast photos — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your hopes for the freshman series below.