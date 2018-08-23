Big Bang Theory Ending: Jim Parsons Expresses 'Intense Gratitude' to Cast, Crew In Heartfelt Statement

Jim Parsons on Thursday released a lengthy statement thanking the cast, crew and fans of The Big Bang Theory following Wednesday’s final season announcement.

In the Instagram message, Parsons expressed gratitude for having had the opportunity to work with his fellow “playmates” for the last dozen years.

“It is hard (nearly impossible, actually) to really accept that this is a picture of the first of the final 24 episodes we will shoot for The Big Bang Theory,” Parsons said. “I feel very fortunate that we have another 23 episodes to shoot this season because I am hopeful that with each and every one, my level of REALLY accepting this fact will sink in.

“Something else I feel grateful for — and this gratitude needs no time to ‘sink in’ or become more ‘realized’… this grateful-feeling is always with me but is multiplied in this moment of us announcing our final season — but I feel such intense gratitude for our devoted viewers who are the ACTUAL reason we have been graced with the opportunity to explore these characters for 12 years of our lives,” he continued. “I feel grateful to our crew — many, many of whom have been with us since day one — and who are the people who bring a sense of steadiness and dependability, who are so warm and kind and always quick to say hello and smile at us every time we come to the set and who, even though you don’t see them on TV, are in many ways the real and steady heartbeat that keeps this body of work alive and breathing while we, like flailing arms and legs, act like jackasses and fools in attempt to make someone laugh.”

Parsons then went on to thank the creative minds behind the juggernaut. “I am grateful to all the writers of our show — those with us now and those that have come and gone — because, without them, there would literally be no Big Bang Theory at all, ever,” he said. “The writers thought of this show, the writers created these characters, the writers are the one who found ways to keep coming up with organic, entertaining ways to keep the life of this show going which is a task much, much more challenging than anyone other than them will ever know or understand.”

Lastly, Parsons singled out his fellow castmates. “While I know that they already know it, it bears repeating again and again: I am so terribly grateful for the cast in this picture and the cast members who aren’t pictured here — whether they were in one scene or many episodes along the way,” he said. “You are all my playmates that I have fallen in love with and who have become a part of my life on set and off. You are my playmates when we don’t feel like playing but have to because it’s our job to get out there and communicate and pretend we’re these other fictional people and we look into each other’s eyes and say these words and end up creating this weird, other reality that has enriched my life more than I will fully ever understand. I will miss all of you and all of this more than I can say and more than I can know at this time.”

Parsons’ statement follows a similarly lengthy blog post from TV wife Mayim Bialik. Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar, John Ross Bowie and series co-creator Bill Prady have also released statements (which you can read here).