Mayim Bialik Laments Big Bang's Imminent End: 'This Is Hard'

Mayim Bialik isn’t ready to hang up Amy Farrah Fowler’s tiara just yet. The Emmy-nominated star of The Big Bang Theory addressed Wednesday’s final-season announcement in a new blog post, saying she’s “very sad” to see the CBS sitcom come to an end.

“Am I happy? Of course not,” Bialik wrote on GrokNation.com. “This has been my job since Melissa Rauch and I joined the cast as regulars in Season 4. I love my job. I love my castmates, and I feel such appreciation for our incredible crew, our brave writers, our entire staff, and our amazing fans. So many people are a part of our Big Bang family.

“This is hard,” she continued. “I love coming to work and pretending to be Amy. She’s a riot. She’s me, and I am her. And soon she will not be mine to create… [M]y paying job — the one you know me for — is ending and yes: It’s very sad. I fear it’s going to be very hard to not cry every day for the next 23 episodes! But, as a cast, we love bringing joy to our viewers and we will continue to do that to the best of our collective ability.”

Bialik went on to express gratitude to those who have invited Pasadena’s nerd clique into their homes for the past 11 years. “Being an actor is profoundly humbling, incredibly gratifying, and terribly complex. Being an employed actor on what is the No. 1 comedy in America is unbelievable,” she said. “And the fact that so many people consider us a part of their lives and families is powerful. I don’t take any of it for granted… I want to thank our fans for loving us hard enough to keep this train going for 12 years.”

When Big Bang signs off in May, it will have amassed a whopping 279 episodes, making it the longest-running multi-camera sitcom in television history. Bialik’s blog post follows statements made by from costars Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar and John Ross Bowie, as well as series co-creator Bill Prady (which you can read here).