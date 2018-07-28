Better Call Saul Renewed for Season 5

The legend of Slippin’ Jimmy will continue, now that AMC has renewed Better Call Saul for Season 5. The pickup — which was first announced during AMC’s portion of the Television Critics Assocation summer press tour on Saturday — comes more than a week out from the Breaking Bad prequel’s Season 4 premiere (on Monday, Aug. 6, at 9/8c).

In addition, AMC confirmed a Season 5 renewal for Walking Dead spinoff Fear the Walking Dead, and a Season 2 renewal for organized crime thriller McMafia.

Better Call Saul‘s soon-to-launch fourth season picks up in a post-Chuck McGill world, following the Michael McKean character’s on-screen suicide in the Season 3 finale. Jimmy is attempting to stay gainfully employed as he rides out his year-long probation from practicing law, which brings the narrative that much closer to his transformation into Bad alter ego Saul Goodman. AMC previously released a Season 4 trailer, which you can watch here.

Better Call Saul's fifth season.