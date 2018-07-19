TVLine Items: Better Call Saul Trailer, Empire Promotes Maya and More

The dawn of Saul Goodman is upon us (or so it seems) in the first full-length trailer for Better Caul Saul Season 4.

AMC’s prequel series picks back up in the aftermath of Chuck’s devastating suicide. The above footage features Jimmy in attendance at his brother’s funeral, then later attempting to stay gainfully employed as he rides out his year-long probation from practicing law. We also see Jimmy looking through a closet full of suits (at the 00:40 mark) that look an awful lot like the threads worn by his Breaking Bad alter ego.

Mike and Nacho, meanwhile, appear to be in deep with Gus Fring and the Salamanca clan. Lydia at one point warns Mike, “You have Gus Fring’s respect. I’d want to keep that, if I were you.”

Better Call Saul Season 4 kicks off on Monday, Aug. 6 at 9/8c on AMC.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Empire has promoted Rhyon Nicole Brown, who plays Poundcake’s daughter Maya, to series regular ahead of Season 5, our sister site Deadline reports. In addition, the Fox drama has cast Katlynn Simone (The Quad) as Treasure, a prison social worker whose life is forever changed when Cookie sees her star potential, and A.Z. Kelsey (Bull) as Jeff Kingsley, a record label exec with a dark secret.

* Jason Clarke (The Chicago Code) has been cast opposite Academy Award winner Helen Mirren in HBO’s forthcoming limited series Catherine the Great, Variety reports. He will play the titular Russian monarch’s long-rumored lover, Russian military commander Grigory Potemkin.

* Netflix has given a 10-episode order to Hit and Run, a new drama from creators Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff (Fauda), and Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin (Z: The Beginning of Everything), Deadline reports. The drama is described as an espionage thriller about a married man whose life is forever changed after his wife is struck and killed in a mysterious hit-and-run accident.

* TBS has released a new trailer for Wrecked Season 3, which is set to premiere later this summer.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?