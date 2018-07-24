Roseanne Barr to Join Sean Hannity on Fox News to Talk Roseanne, Trump

Roseanne Barr is coming back to primetime… just not on ABC.

The former Roseanne star will sit down with Fox News host Sean Hannity this week for her first TV interview since being fired from her namesake show, the network announced on Tuesday. The interview will begin on Thursday’s Hannity at 9/8c, and continue on Friday’s edition, also airing at 9/8c.

During the interview, Barr “will react to reports about the tweet that got her fired,” Fox News teases, “along with discussion of President Donald Trump.” In case you just emerged from a deep sleep: ABC cancelled its revival of Roseanne back in May after Barr tweeted a racist “joke” about Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett. A month later, ABC announced a new spinoff debuting this fall entitled The Conners, bringing back the entire Roseanne cast — minus Barr, who “will have no financial or creative involvement in the new series,” ABC made clear in a statement.

Barr has spoken out since the firing, including in a bizarre YouTube video released last week where she screamed about her Jarrett tweet: “I thought the bitch was white!” Meanwhile, The Conners is set to debut on ABC on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8/7c.