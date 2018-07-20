Roseanne Barr Goes Berserk, Rehashes Valerie Jarrett Controversy in New Video: 'I Thought the B---- Was White!'

So much for that apology. In her first on-camera appearance since Roseanne‘s stunning cancellation, disgraced comedienne Roseanne Barr is once again addressing the racist tweet in which she referred to former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett as a combination of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.

In the video, which is uploaded to Barr’s personal YouTube account, the frazzled-looking star smokes a cigarette as a man off camera attempts to dictate how she conducts herself. “Imagine a presidential address, like you’re busted for killing a hooker,” he says. “It’s the president [at] his desk in the Oval Office, and he’s like, ‘I did not have sex with that hooker,’ right?”

Shortly thereafter, Barr cuts off the director and begins yelling. “I’m trying to talk about Iran,” she says. “I’m trying to talk about Valerie Jarrett and the Iran deal! That’s what my tweet was about. I thought the bitch was white, goddammit! I thought the bitch was white! F–k!” At that, the man off screen proceeds to laugh, suggesting that Barr’s Charlie Sheen-esque breakdown is all just an act.

Barr was previously interviewed on May 31 by her spiritual advisor, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, in an audio-only podcast that was first released on June 24. During that discussion, Barr sobbed as she attempted to make amends for the aforementioned tweet. That alleged apology came after she’d previously blamed her bigoted remark on Ambien.

Then on July 8, Barr took to Twitter to say that she’d be announcing her first TV interview since her series’ cancellation. A day later, she broke her promise and suggested that any sort of sit-down would prove “too stressful” and the media couldn’t be trusted. She then promised that she would post a video to YouTube explaining her side of the story, and well, here we are.

Barr’s YouTube video comes four weeks after ABC ordered to series The Conners, a spinoff of Roseanne sans Roseanne Barr. The “new” show has been given a 10-episode commitment and is set to debut this fall in Roseanne‘s former Tuesdays-at-8/7c time slot. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

Watch the video below.