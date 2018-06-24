Roseanne Sobs Through First Post-Cancellation Interview, Insists 'I'm a Loudmouth But I'm Not Stupid'

Roseanne Barr’s spiritual advisor has released a podcast in which the disgraced comedienne apologizes for the racist tweet that led to her sitcom’s stunning cancellation.

The interview, which reportedly took place on May 31 but wasn’t released until Sunday, finds Barr in conversation with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, a conservative radio personality and host of the short-lived TLC reality series Shalom in the Home. During the discussion, Barr is heard sobbing as she attempts to make amends for the aforementioned tweet, which referred to former President Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett as a combination of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.

“It’s really hard to say this but, I didn’t mean what they think I meant, and that’s what’s so painful,” Barr said. “But I have to face that it hurt people. When you hurt people, even unwillingly, there’s no excuse.

“I don’t want to run off and blather on with excuses,” she said, despite an earlier effort to blame her bigoted joke on Ambien. “I apologize to anyone who thought, or felt offended and who thought that I meant something that I, in fact, did not mean. It was my own ignorance, and there’s no excuse for that ignorance… I didn’t mean it the way they’re saying I meant it… I’m a lot of things, a loud mouth and all that stuff, but I’m not stupid, for God’s sake. I never would have wittingly called any black person… a monkey. I just wouldn’t do that. I didn’t do that. And people think that I did that and it just kills me.”

The release of the Barr interview comes just days after ABC ordered to series The Conners, a spinoff of Roseanne sans Roseanne Barr. The “new” show has been given a 10-episode commitment, and is set to premiere this fall in Roseanne‘s former Tuesdays-at-8/7c time slot.

A full transcript of the podcast interview can be found here, while the audio can be heard below: