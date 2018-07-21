Midnight, Texas Adds Nestor Carbonell, Jaime Ray Newman and Josh Kelly

The sleepy town of Midnight, Texas is about to get a little more crowded.

Nestor Carbonell (Lost), Jaime Ray Newman (The Magicians) and Josh Kelly (UnREAL) are joining NBC’s supernatural drama. The announcement was made Saturday during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Viewers will recall that Season 1 ended with developers invading Midnight, which Manfred & Co. worried would bring too many new people to town. Recurring guest stars Carbonell and Newman will play Kai and Patience Lucero, respectively, who own the haunted hamlet’s new hotel.

Carbonell’s Kai is a holistic energy healer of considerable skill — or is he a con artist, as some of the Midnighters suspect? — and Newman’s Patience is his savvy wife. They open Crystal Desert, lodging that doubles as a New Age healing center. Oh, and Patience is rather drawn to Manfred.

Kelly will recur as Walker Chisum, who is openly gay, hunts demons and has an “intense connection” (per the official character description) with Joe. “Driven by revenge and an undeniably intense attraction to one another,” the description continues, “Walker will get Joe into more trouble than either expect.”

In addition to Lost, Carbonell has appeared in Bates Motel, Ringer and Suddenly Susan, among other series. Newman’s TV resumé includes Grimm, Veronica Mars, Bates Motel and Drop Dead Diva. In addition to playing UnREAL cameraman Jeremy, Kelly will be familiar to viewers of One Life to Live and Army Wives.

Midnight, Texas returns for Season 2 on Friday, Oct. 26, at 9/8c.

