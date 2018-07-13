Talking Dead: Yvette Nicole Brown to Take Over as Interim Host Next Month, Stepping in for Chris Hardwick

The Chris Hardwick fallout continues: Yvette Nicole Brown will temporarily replace Hardwick as host of AMC’s popular Talking Dead post-show when it returns next month, our sister site Variety is reporting.

“Yvette Nicole Brown will step in as an interim guest host of The Walking Dead Season 9 Preview Special on August 5 and Talking Dead when it returns following the premiere of Fear the Walking Dead on August 12,” the network said in a statement, “as we work to complete our assessment related to Chris Hardwick.”

That “assessment” relates to the accusations of emotional and sexual abuse made by Hardwick’s ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra that came to light last month. Hardwick strongly denied the accusations in a statement, insisting that “at no time did I sexually assault her.” But the controversy resulted in AMC shelving Hardwick’s talk show Talking and pulling him as moderator of the network’s San Diego Comic-Con panels.

Brown, a frequent Talking Dead guest, will also replace Hardwick as moderator of The Walking Dead‘s Comic-Con panel next week, but she said on Twitter that she “is not jockeying for a job” and is merely “filling in for a friend.”