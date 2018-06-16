Chris Hardwick Responds to Ex's Abuse Allegations: 'At No Time Did I Sexually Assault' Chloe Dykstra

Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick has issued a statement, denying allegations of abuse leveled by ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra.

Dykstra, an actress and former Nerdist web host, published a blog post on Medium Thursday accusing an unnamed ex of emotional and sexual abuse during their three-year relationship; many quickly connected her account to her relationship with Hardwick. Dykstra’s detailed account described a fame-hungry man who controlled every aspect of her life, forced himself on her sexually and later blacklisted her from the industry following their breakup.

“These are very serious allegations and not to be taken lightly which is why I’ve taken the day to consider how to respond,” Hardwick said in a statement released on Friday night. “I was heartbroken to read Chloe’s post. Our three year relationship was not perfect—we were ultimately not a good match and argued—even shouted at each other—but I loved her, and did my best to uplift and support her as a partner and companion in any way and at no time did I sexually assault her.

“When we were living together, I found out that Chloe had cheated on me, and I ended the relationship,” he continued. “For several weeks after we broke up, she asked to get back together with me and even told me she wanted to have kids with me, ‘build a life’ with me and told me that I was ‘the one,’ but I did not want to be with someone who was unfaithful. I’m devastated to read that she is now accusing me of conduct that did not occur. l was blindsided by her post and always wanted the best for her. As a husband, a son, and future father, I do not condone any kind of mistreatment of women.”

Hardwick’s former company Nerdist Industries distanced itself from Hardwick following Dykstra’s blog post, releasing a statement that insists Hardwick has had “no operational involvement with Nerdist” for years and removing all references to him from its website.

In addition to hosting the popular post-Walking Dead talk show Talking Dead since 2011, Hardwick also hosts similar post-episode discussion shows for AMC dramas Better Call Saul and Preacher. He also hosts Talking With Chris Hardwick, where he interviews celebrities from all walks of pop culture, which is set to return for its second season on Sunday. Over on NBC, Hardwick hosts game show The Wall.