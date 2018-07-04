Yvette Nicole Brown 'Not Jockeying' for Chris Hardwick's Talking Dead Gig: 'I Am Filling in for a Friend' at SDCC

Yvette Nicole Brown may be replacing Chris Hardwick at San Diego Comic-Con this year, but she has no current plans to continue as his understudy elsewhere.

Brown, who will moderate the Walking Dead panel at Comic-Con later this month — a job long held by Hardwick — tweeted on Wednesday that she is merely “filling in for a friend” at the annual fan convention. Hardwick, of course, is being replaced in the wake of sexual assault allegations leveled against him in June by ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra — allegations he has since denied.

Though Brown did not specifically name Hardwick in her tweet, her post also seemed to address growing speculation that she will take over Hardwick’s role as host of Talking Dead, AMC’s Walking Dead aftershow on which she has appeared multiple times.

“I am not jockeying for a job. I have enough of my own,” Brown wrote, adding that “my character is known and sound. Nothing has changed.”

Following Dykstra’s accusations against Hardwick, AMC has pulled Talking With Chris Hardwick from the schedule indefinitely. He was also slated to moderate Doctor Who‘s panel at Comic-Con, but a replacement host for that event has yet to be announced.