Yvette Nicole Brown Tapped to Replace Chris Hardwick on Walking Dead Panel at San Diego Comic-Con

Yvette Nicole Brown has been asked to moderate the Walking Dead panel at next month’s San Diego Comic-Con, replacing longtime moderator Chris Hardwick, TVLine’s sister site Deadline reports.

The host of AMC’s Talking With Chris Hardwick was taken off the panel last month after sexual assault allegations were brought against him by ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra — accusations he has since denied. Read AMC’s original statement below:

We have had a positive working relationship with Chris Hardwick for many years. We take the troubling allegations that surfaced yesterday very seriously. While we assess the situation, Talking With Chris Hardwick will not air on AMC, and Chris has decided to step aside from moderating planned AMC and BBC America panels at Comic-Con International in San Diego next month.

Already a seasoned Comic-Con moderator — her Once Upon a Time panels were particularly memorable — Brown is also a regular guest on Talking Dead. The decision to have her moderate this panel is fueling speculation that she could replace Hardwick as the official host of Talking Dead when the Walking Dead after show returns on AMC.

Comic-Con 2018 runs from Thursday, July 19 to Sunday, July 22 at the San Diego Convention Center.

