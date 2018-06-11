Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley Joins Cast of CBS All Access' Tell Me a Story, Reuniting With Kevin Williamson

Paul Wesley is sinking his teeth into a new TV role: The Vampire Diaries alum has joined the cast of the upcoming CBS All Access thriller Tell Me a Story, according to our sister site Deadline, reuniting with TVD executive producer Kevin Williamson.

The dark fairy tale thriller, which earned a straight-to-series order from CBS’ streaming service last November, takes classic children’s tales like “Little Red Riding Hood” and “The Three Little Pigs” and gives them a modern twist, reimagining them on the gritty streets of New York City. Wesley will play Eddie, a drug dealer and thief struggling with his own addictions. Williamson serves as creator, as well as an EP.

The cast also includes Sex and the City veteran Kim Cattrall and American Crime Story‘s Billy Magnussen. Plus, Wesley isn’t the only Williamson alum in the ensemble: The Originals‘ Danielle Campbell will star alongside him as Kayla, a girl struggling with the recent death of her mother.

RELATEDKim Cattrall to Star in Fairy Tale Thriller Tell Me a Story on CBS All Access

Wesley, of course, starred as vampire Stefan on The CW’s The Vampire Diaries, which wrapped up its eight-season run last year. Since then, he’s moved behind the camera, directing a Season 2 episode of Freeform’s Shadowhunters.