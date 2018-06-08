Sandra Oh on a Possible Grey's Comeback: 'Today My Answer Is No'

When (or perhaps if?) Grey’s Anatomy closes its doors for good, Cristina Yang will not be among the familiar faces popping back in for a series-ending encore. In a forthcoming TVLine Podcast Q&A, Sandra Oh — whose work in BBC America’s breakout thriller Killing Eve is attracting deafening Emmy buzz — admits she’s ready to put Yang behind her.

“I get [the Grey’s] question regularly, and I answer it really based on what I’m feeling that day — and today [my answer] is no,” the actress shares, before explaining that her desire to keep Grey’s in her rearview mirror is tied to the enormous affection she has for her current gig. “I love Eve. I really love her.

“I also love Cristina Yang,” Oh is quick to add. “I’m constantly stunned at the response I still get from [Grey’s fans], you know? It’s so fantastic, and it pleases me. It gives me a tremendous amount of satisfaction that, you know, you did work that actually continues going on past the time that you’ve left it… It’s really phenomenal. And the only way that I think I can continue doing good work is just staying true to my own compass. And that compass is pointing north.”

Oh was much more amenable to the idea of a Yang encore on the eve of her Grey’s exit in 2013, telling TVLine at the time, “Eventually [Grey’s] will have to come to a close, and I would love to come back [for the series finale].”

