TVLine Items: Robin Williams Trailer, Comedians in Cars Returns and More

HBO has released the first trailer for its forthcoming documentary Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind, which chronicles the life and career of the late comedian.

The doc, which leans heavily on past Williams interviews, features remembrances from friends and collaborators Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, David Letterman, Steve Martin and Lewis Black, among others.

Press PLAY above to watch a preview of the pic, airing Monday, July 16 on HBO.

* Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee will make its Netflix debut on Friday, July 6. Upcoming guest stars for Jerry Seinfeld’s roving talk show — which previously streamed on Sony’s Crackle — include the late Jerry Lewis, as well as Kate McKinnon, Ellen DeGeneres, Dana Carvey, Tracy Morgan, Alec Baldwin, Zach Galifinakis, John Mulaney and Dave Chappelle.

* Producer Mark Burnett (Survivor) and outdoor adventurer Bear Grylls (Man vs. Wild) have partnered to revive the expedition competition series Eco-Challenge, which Burnett first launched in 1992. Grylls will host and exec-produce the new incarnation.

* Apple is developing Gregory David Robert’s novel Shantaram into a drama series, to be written and EP’d by Eric Warren Singer (American Hustle). The book follows Lin, a man on the run from an Australian prison who is looking to get lost in Bombay. After he is cut off from family and friends, Lin finds a new life in the slums, bars and underworld of India.

* Alan O’Neill, who recurred on Sons of Anarchy as former True IRA member Hugh, has died at the age of 47, TMZ reports.

* Syfy has opted not to pick up the horror drama Superstition, starring Mario Van Peebles, for a second season.

* IFC and the UK’s Channel 4 have partnered for the comedy series Year of the Rabbit, starring Matt Berry (The IT Crowd). The show is inspired by the world of detective Sherlock Holmes in Victorian era London.

