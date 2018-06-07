Marvel TV Boss on Defenders' Future, Thanos' Snap and [Spoiler] Suiting Up

Netflix’s The Defenders won’t be re-teaming anytime soon — though one of the powered quartet is due for some new duds, Marvel TV chief Jeph Loeb shared on Thursday.

Fielding a flurry of questions in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) — where he was promoting Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger (premiering tonight on Freeform) — Loeb said that an encore for Defenders Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Danny Rand/Iron Fist is “not in the plans right now, but you never know!”

Unsurprisingly, given how closely Marvel holds its cards to the vest, Loeb offered up lots of “Wait and see” (regarding, for example, Inhumans‘ Black Bolt and Medusa possibly popping up on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)… “Stay tuned!” (to find out of we’ll see Ghost Rider again, anywhere)… and “CLASSIFIED!” (regarding John Ridley’s conspicuously MIA Marvel series as well as what Marvel project is being developed for Disney’s upcoming streaming service), but there were some tiny vittles to be found.

To a person asking if Iron Fist will be getting his own supersuit, Loeb said, “You’ll be very happy with Season 2 coming this year!”

On the rightly undying topic of Marvel’s Agent Carter being resurrected, Loeb offered the usual, “Find us a network!,” adding: “Hayley [Atwell] has been so kind of saying she’d love to come back.”

Asked about finding a new home for the Squirrel Girl-led New Warriors series that Freeform ordered but then passed on, Loeb said, We’re working on it,” while in diplomatically addressing what is sometimes referred to as “Netflix bloat,” he explained, “We tell stories that Marvel and showrunners want to tell. If they come out to 13 episodes, we feel good about that. We support that vision as best we can.”

Loeb also echoed what the S.H.I.E.L.D. showrunners told TVLine, as to where the assorted TV/Netflix series fall in relation to the MCU-upending Avengers: Infinity War movie (veiled spoiler follows): “For the most part our stories will take place BEFORE Thanos clicked his fingers. A lot of that has to do with production and when we are telling our stories vs. when the movies come out.”

Loeb even re-stated his stance on the old chestnut of: Why don’t we ever see the Avengers Tower in any of the New York-based Netflix series?

“If you live in NYC, you can’t see the Empire State Building from every street,” he noted. “So why isn’t it possible that our shows take place in a world where it IS there, we just haven’t seen it!”