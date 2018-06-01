Imposters Cancelled at Bravo

Maddie Jonson has pulled her last con: Bravo has cancelled its drama series Imposters after two seasons.
The series starred Inbar Lavi (Prison Break, The Last Ship) as a persona-shifting con artist who was caught up in a cat-and-mouse game with her three most recent victims. Parker Young (Arrow), Stephen Bishop (Being Mary Jane) and Rob Heaps (Home Fires) co-starred.
Update: Executive producer Paul Adelstein, in a series of tweets, shared a message with fans — including as to how next week’s episode will serve as a series finale:
Eight weeks into Season 2, Imposters is averaging 420,000 total viewers and just over a 0.1 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers) — or about half of its freshman numbers. The Season 2 finale, which now serves as a series finale, airs Thursday, June 7, at 10/9c.
With Imposters‘ cancellation, Bravo seems to be moving away from scripted content. After Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce wraps its run — the fifth and final season premieres June 14 — the cable net’s only scripted series will be Dirty John, a true-crime anthology drama starring Connie Britton and Eric Bana, which landed a two-season order in January.
TVLine’s Cable and Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Imposters‘ axing. Are you sad to see it go?