Imposters Cancelled at Bravo

Maddie Jonson has pulled her last con: Bravo has cancelled its drama series Imposters after two seasons.

The series starred Inbar Lavi (Prison Break, The Last Ship) as a persona-shifting con artist who was caught up in a cat-and-mouse game with her three most recent victims. Parker Young (Arrow), Stephen Bishop (Being Mary Jane) and Rob Heaps (Home Fires) co-starred.

Update: Executive producer Paul Adelstein, in a series of tweets, shared a message with fans — including as to how next week’s episode will serve as a series finale:

1/3 Hey Imposters fans: Thank you for being such a passionate, engaged, and wonderful audience. Imposters has been a labor of love for us and we are gratified that it found the audience it did… — Paul Adelstein (@adelsteinPaul) June 1, 2018

While next weeks’ finale wasn’t intended as a series finale, it will certainly function to keep Maddie, Ezra, Jules, Richard, Max, Patrick, Sally, and Sofia rolling around in your imaginations for quite a while. I mean, is Maddie going to… and will Ezra really start to… — Paul Adelstein (@adelsteinPaul) June 1, 2018

well, now you’ll have to decide for yourselves. And of course, we want to hear what you think.

While this is massively disappointing, thank you again for tuning in.

See you in the game,

Paul and Adam — Paul Adelstein (@adelsteinPaul) June 1, 2018

Eight weeks into Season 2, Imposters is averaging 420,000 total viewers and just over a 0.1 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers) — or about half of its freshman numbers. The Season 2 finale, which now serves as a series finale, airs Thursday, June 7, at 10/9c.

With Imposters‘ cancellation, Bravo seems to be moving away from scripted content. After Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce wraps its run — the fifth and final season premieres June 14 — the cable net’s only scripted series will be Dirty John, a true-crime anthology drama starring Connie Britton and Eric Bana, which landed a two-season order in January.

TVLine’s Cable and Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Imposters‘ axing. Are you sad to see it go?