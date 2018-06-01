Heathers Reboot Scrapped Entirely at Paramount Network

Here’s a nasty rumor that’s actually true: After a delayed start, Paramount Network has decided not to air the upcoming Heathers TV reboot at all, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The network ultimately decided that the reboot’s satirical depiction of violence inside a high school “didn’t feel right,” Paramount Network president of development and production Keith Cox tells THR. The reboot was set to debut back in March, but was delayed in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Last month, a new July 10 premiere date was announced, but now the project has been scrapped entirely.

Based on the iconic 1988 film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, the new-look Heathers starred Grace Victoria Cox (Under the Dome) as teen Veronica Sawyer, who takes on her school’s mean-girl trio — aka “the Heathers” — with help from her unhinged new pal/lover J.D. (played by Quantico‘s James Scully). Original co-star Shannen Doherty was also onboard to make an appearance in the reboot.

The 10-episode first season, which was ordered a year and a half ago, has been finished and waiting on the shelf for some time now. In fact, TVLine even gave the reboot an “A-” review, based on advance press screeners.