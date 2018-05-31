John Goodman Sidesteps Roseanne Storm to Avoid 'Causing More Trouble'

John Goodman is weighing in on the stunning fall of Roseanne. In paparazzi footage obtained by ETOnline.com on Wednesday night, the series’ patriarch remarked that he’d “rather say nothing than to cause more trouble.”

He refused to get into specifics when asked about the incendiary tweet published by his leading lady Roseanne Barr that triggered the cancellation, only saying, “I don’t know anything about it. I don’t read it.”

Goodman was also asked about ABC’s decision to halt its Emmy campaign for Season 10, to which he answered, “Oh, I wasn’t going to get an Emmy anyway… If I haven’t gotten one by now, I’m not going to get one.” (Goodman was nominated six times for the original series in the Outstanding Lead Actor category, but never won. He took home a trophy in 2007, for his guest role on Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.)

Goodman is the latest member of the Conner family to weigh in on the sitcom revival’s demise. On Tuesday, Lecy Goranson (aka Becky No. 1) said that she’s “devastated by the cancellation,” but insisted that “more devastating are the effects of hate speech and racism on individuals and society.” Sara Gilbert and Michael Fishman released statements of their own on Tuesday, with the former denouncing her TV mom’s comment as “abhorrent.” Fishman, meanwhile, referred to Barr’s supposed joke as “reprehensible and intolerable.”