Better Call Saul Season 4 Gets August Premiere Date at AMC

The case docket is officially set: Better Call Saul will return for Season 4 on Monday, August 6 at 9/8c on AMC, the network announced on Thursday.

The renewal announcement also confirms what we feared: Jimmy’s brother Chuck (Michael McKean) died in that tragic house fire that ended Season 3.

AMC renewed the acclaimed Breaking Bad prequel for a 10-episode fourth season last June. Bob Odenkirk stars as lawyer Jimmy McGill, who will go on to become Walter White’s underworld attorney Saul Goodman. Rhea Seehorn co-stars as Jimmy’s girlfriend/business partner Kim Wexler, Jonathan Banks reprises his Breaking Bad role as laconic fixer Mike Ehrmantraut, and Giancarlo Esposito joined the cast last season as Breaking Bad villain Gus Fring.

“In Better Call Saul‘s fourth season,” the official release teases, “Chuck’s death catalyzes Jimmy McGill’s transformation into Saul Goodman. In the wake of his loss, Jimmy takes steps into the criminal world that will put his future as a lawyer — and his relationship with Kim — in jeopardy. Chuck’s death deeply affects former colleagues Howard (Patrick Fabian) and Kim as well, putting the two of them once again on opposite sides of a battle sparked by the Brothers McGill.”

As for Mike, he “takes a more active role as Madrigal Electromotive’s newest (and most thorough) security consultant. It’s a volatile time to be in Gus Fring’s employ, as Hector’s collapse sends shock waves throughout the Albuquerque underworld and throws the cartel into chaos — tearing apart both Gus and Nacho’s well-laid plans. While Gus changes course, Nacho finds himself in the crosshairs of deadly forces.”