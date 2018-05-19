Royal Wedding Live Stream: Watch Meghan Markle Marry Prince Harry

We hope you remembered to have your finest Suits dry cleaned, because it’s almost time to send Meghan Markle down the aisle.

In case you haven’t heard — and if so, how expensive is it to rent that rock you’re living under? — the former USA Network star is marrying Prince Harry on Saturday at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, England. Live coverage (via The Washington Post, above) begins at 5 am ET.

A handful of small-screen stars — including Quantico‘s Priyanka Chopra, a close friend of Markle’s — will be in attendance. Naturally, she will also be joined by several of Markle’s Suits co-stars, including Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman and Sarah Rafferty, all of whom shared their pre-wedding jaunts through England on social media ahead of the big day.

Markle, who had been with Suits since it premiered in 2011, officially confirmed her departure in January, two months after she and Prince Harry announced their engagement. Coincidentally, her final episode — which aired just last month — saw her character putting on a wedding dress of her own and marrying the love of her life.

Hit PLAY on the video above for live coverage of the Royal Wedding, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.