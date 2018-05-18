Roseanne Boss Whitney Cummings Stepping Down Ahead of Season 11

Roseanne executive producer Whitney Cummings is stepping down as co-showrunner ahead of the ABC revival’s Season 11, EP Bruce Helford said Friday.

Moving forward, Helford — who shared show-boss duties with Cummings during Season 10 — will be the sole showrunner. Per THR, Helford said in a call with reporters that Cummings would be “too busy” to maintain her level of commitment to the comedy. “Whitney is always a member of the family of the show, but she’s got so much going on,” he said, adding that Cummings probably won’t “be able to join us in the capacity she was joining us in the first season.”

TVLine has reached out to ABC for comment.

In an March episode of The TVLine Podcast, Cummings told editor-in-chief Michael Ausiello that she’d come to work on Roseanne Barr’s eponymous sitcom because “I was looking for a way to be of service after the [presidential] election, and I didn’t know how… So I thought, ‘Maybe [working] on a show where the lead character voted for Trump is how I can get into the living rooms of the people who did vote for him.”

In addition, our sister site IndieWire reports, Helford mentioned during the call that the Muslim Al-Harazi family, who live next door to the Conners and were the focus of the revival’s May 8 episode, will show up in the coming season.