CBS Eyeing Mad About You Revival

Paul and Jamie Buchman may be putting down roots at CBS. The Eye network is in discussions with Sony to pick up the in-the-works Mad About You revival. “It has been pitched; it is still being discussed,” CBS EVP Thom Sherman confirms to TVLine.

Back in December, TVLine broke the news that Sony — the studio behind the former NBC comedy — was in preliminary talks with Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt to reprise their signature roles for a limited run of episodes. A deal was struck in April and the project was promptly shopped to the major networks and streaming services, with CBS showing the most interest. (As we previously reported, NBC — which had just picked up its Will & Grace revival for a third season — passed on the project immediately.)

According to an insider, the new episodes would revolve around Paul and Jamie grappling with empty-nest syndrome in the wake of now-17-year-old daughter Mabel’s admission to college.

Earlier this fall, Reiser foreshadowed Mad About You‘s possible return while doing press for his role in the second season of Stranger Things. “If we can find the story to tell, and anybody’s interested, I’d be open to it,” he told People. “To me, it’s interesting when I see my kids are growing and leaving the house. It’s like, ‘Oh.’ It’s like that moment when you get married. It’s like we’re in a new world that we don’t know the rules of.”

CBS is dipping its toe in the revival craze this fall with a continuation of another ’90s classic, Murphy Brown. As announced early Wednesday, the revival will air Thursdays at 9:30/8:30c following Mom.