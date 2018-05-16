CBS Fall Schedule: Magnum-Sized Monday Shake-Up, Murphy Brown Lands on Thursday, God on Sunday

As Upfronts Week 2018 nears the finish line, CBS is the fourth broadcast-TV network (following NBC, Fox and ABC) to announce its schedule for the fall TV season.

♦ As we predicted, the Eye network is overhauling its Monday lineup, scheduling two new comedies in the opening hour, giving the 9 pm anchor spot to its Magnum P.I. reboot, and moving Bull into the 10 pm perch.

♦ The Murphy Brown revival will air Thursdays-at-9:30 after Mom.

♦ The Big Bang Theory will remain in its signature Thursday-at-8 slot during its maybe-final season. “We are hopeful there will be more [seasons],” said CBS’ entertainment prez Kelly Kahl during an early-morning conference call with reporters. “We would certainly hope to get a few more years out of it.”



MONDAY

8 pm THE NEIGHBORHOOD

8:30 pm HAPPY TOGETHER

9 pm Magnum P.I.

10 pm Bull (new time slot)

TUESDAY

8 pm NCIS

9 pm FBI

10 pm NCIS: New Orleans

WEDNESDAY

8 pm Survivor

9 pm SEAL Team

10 pm Criminal Minds

THURSDAY

8 pm The Big Bang Theory

8:30 pm Young Sheldon

9 pm Mom

9:30 pm MURPHY BROWN

10 pm S.W.A.T.

FRIDAY

8 pm MacGyver

9 pm Hawaii Five-0

10 pm Blue Bloods

SATURDAY

8 pm Crimetime Saturday (drama series encores)

9 pm Crimetime Saturday (drama series encores)

10 pm 48 Hours

SUNDAY

7 pm 60 Minutes

8 pm GOD FRIENDED ME

9 pm NCIS: Los Angeles

10 pm: Madam Secretary



THE CODE, Elementary, FAM, Instinct, Life in Pieces, Man With a Plan, THE RED LINE, The Amazing Race, BLOOD & TREASURE, Big Brother, Big Brother: Celebrity Edition



9JKL, Kevin Can Wait, Living Biblically, Me Myself & I, Scorpion, Superior Donuts, Wisdom of the Crowd, Zoo FATE TBD: Code Black, Ransom