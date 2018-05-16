CBS Fall Schedule: Magnum-Sized Monday Shake-Up, Murphy Brown Lands on Thursday, God on Sunday

As Upfronts Week 2018 nears the finish line, CBS is the fourth broadcast-TV network (following NBC, Fox and ABC) to announce its schedule for the fall TV season.
♦ As we predicted, the Eye network is overhauling its Monday lineup, scheduling two new comedies in the opening hour, giving the 9 pm anchor spot to its Magnum P.I. reboot, and moving Bull into the 10 pm perch.
♦ The Murphy Brown revival will air Thursdays-at-9:30 after Mom.
♦ The Big Bang Theory will remain in its signature Thursday-at-8 slot during its maybe-final season. “We are hopeful there will be more [seasons],” said CBS’ entertainment prez Kelly Kahl during an early-morning conference call with reporters. “We would certainly hope to get a few more years out of it.”
MONDAY
8 pm THE NEIGHBORHOOD
8:30 pm HAPPY TOGETHER
9 pm Magnum P.I.
10 pm Bull (new time slot)
TUESDAY
8 pm NCIS
9 pm FBI
10 pm NCIS: New Orleans
WEDNESDAY
8 pm Survivor
9 pm SEAL Team
10 pm Criminal Minds
THURSDAY
8 pm The Big Bang Theory
8:30 pm Young Sheldon
9 pm Mom
9:30 pm MURPHY BROWN
10 pm S.W.A.T.
FRIDAY
8 pm MacGyver
9 pm Hawaii Five-0
10 pm Blue Bloods
SATURDAY
8 pm Crimetime Saturday (drama series encores)
9 pm Crimetime Saturday (drama series encores)
10 pm 48 Hours
SUNDAY
7 pm 60 Minutes
8 pm GOD FRIENDED ME
9 pm NCIS: Los Angeles
10 pm: Madam Secretary
THE CODE, Elementary, FAM, Instinct, Life in Pieces, Man With a Plan, THE RED LINE, The Amazing Race, BLOOD & TREASURE, Big Brother, Big Brother: Celebrity Edition
9JKL, Kevin Can Wait, Living Biblically, Me Myself & I, Scorpion, Superior Donuts, Wisdom of the Crowd, Zoo FATE TBD: Code Black, Ransom