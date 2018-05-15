NCIS' Pauley Perrette Claims 'Physical Assaults' on Set, CBS Responds

Recently departed NCIS star Pauley Perrette has made explosive claims about her time on the show — and CBS has responded.

In a series of tweets, Perrette says she was the victim of “multiple physical assaults” on the set of the long-running CBS drama. The actress, who exited the series last week after playing forensic lab tech Abby Sciuto for 15 seasons, didn’t share specifics, but says that “a very rich, very powerful publicity ‘machine'” has been spreading lies about her and trying to keep her silent. But she adds: “He did it.”

I refused to go low, that's why I've never told publicly what happened. But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me. If you believe them? Please leave me alone. You clearly don't know me. (Sorry guys, had to be said) — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

Maybe I'm wrong for not "spilling the beans" Telling the story, THE TRUTH. I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost? I.don't know. Just know, I'm trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn't the right thing about crime. I'm… Just… ? — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

There is a "machine' keeping me silent, and feeding FALSE stories about me. A very rich, very powerful publicity "machine". No morals, no obligation to truth, and I'm just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew. Trying to remain calm. He did it. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

I've been supporting ant-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it's school or work, that you're required to go to? It's horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

CBS Television Studios, which produces NCIS, responded to Perrette’s accusations in a statement to our sister site Variety: “Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows.”

Perrette then replied to CBS’ statement on Tuesday evening, thanking the studio and network for “always [having] my back”: