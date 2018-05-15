NCIS' Pauley Perrette Claims 'Physical Assaults' on Set, CBS Responds

Recently departed NCIS star Pauley Perrette has made explosive claims about her time on the show — and CBS has responded.
In a series of tweets, Perrette says she was the victim of “multiple physical assaults” on the set of the long-running CBS drama. The actress, who exited the series last week after playing forensic lab tech Abby Sciuto for 15 seasons, didn’t share specifics, but says that “a very rich, very powerful publicity ‘machine'” has been spreading lies about her and trying to keep her silent. But she adds: “He did it.”
CBS Television Studios, which produces NCIS, responded to Perrette’s accusations in a statement to our sister site Variety: “Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows.”
Perrette then replied to CBS’ statement on Tuesday evening, thanking the studio and network for “always [having] my back”: