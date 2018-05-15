New Nashville Video: Juliette Takes On the Cult, Deacon Has Daddy Issues

Nashville‘s Juliette seems to have awakened from her Movement for Coherent Philosophy-induced stupor! Praise Reba!

“The back half of Season 6 is really intense,” star Chris Carmack previews in a freshly released sneak peek at the remainder of the CMT drama’s final season. And the first footage from the series’ upcoming episodes backs him up.

Let’s start with Ms. Barnes, who apparently ditches her peasant dress, returns from Bolivia and immediately begins the work of dismantling Darius’ mind-control empire. “You control people by fear and intimidation,” she near-yells at him; at another point, Ju holds a press conference in front of the cult’s headquarters and promises to “pursue this as long as it takes.” (Feisty Juliette is SO much better than brainwashed Juliette, yes?)

Elsewhere in the video:

* Deacon goes off on his father, Gideon — played by St. Elsewhere vet Ronny Cox — while Maddie and Daphne look on in horror. (Mia Maestro, who, like Cox, will recur in the second half of the season, can be seen in some of Juliette’s scenes.)

* Gunnar watches Avery and Alannah canoodle… but they don’t know he can see them.

* Scarlett is called in to help when Sean, her veteran friend from the horse farm, holes up at his house with a gun.

* Brad sweet-talks Daphne, who’s a contestant in his televised country-music singing competition, but it’s pretty clear that he does so mainly to get under Deacon’s skin.

* Members of the Nashville cast — including Charles Esten and Hayden Panettiere — give their thoughts on episodes to come.

Nashville returns Thursday, June 7, at 9/8c. Press PLAY on the video above to get a taste of the lead-up to the July 26 series finale, then hit the comments with your thoughts!