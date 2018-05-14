X-Files: Fox Has 'No Plans' for a Season 12 Following Gillian Anderson Exit

Fox is shutting down The X-Files — for now at least. In a conference call with reporters early Monday, network co-chairman and CEO Gary Newman revealed that “there are no plans to do another season at the moment.” His remarks come two months after the conclusion of the show’s 11th season, which leading lady Gillian Anderson previously announced would be her last.

In the wake of The X-Files’ Season 11 finale, series creator Chris Carter told TVLine, “I can’t imagine there wouldn’t be more X-Files, in some shape or form. I think there are lots more stories to tell and ways to tell them. I’m leaving this as a giant cliffhanger, and Gillian has announced that she’s not coming back. Hard-core X-Files fans know there have been no real endings on the show.”

In January, Anderson elaborated on her decision to bid Scully adieu, explaining that “there are lots of things that I want to do in my life and career. It’s been an extraordinary opportunity. I’m extremely grateful. [But] I don’t want to be tied down to doing one thing for months and months… I like to be challenged as an actor. That’s why I got into this business. And it’s time for me to hang up Scully’s hat. This is it for me — I’m really serious.”