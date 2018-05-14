9-1-1: Jennifer Love Hewitt Joins Season 2 Cast Following Connie Britton's Exit

9-1-1 has resolved its casting emergency.

In the wake of Connie Britton’s exit, Fox’s hit procedural has tapped Jennifer Love Hewitt to join the Season 2 cast as a series regular. Hewitt — whose last major TV gig, a one-season run on CBS’ Criminal Minds, ended in 2015 — will play Maddie, a new 911 call-center operator (filling the void left by Britton’s Abby Clark) who also happens to be the sister of Oliver Stark’s Buck.

As previously reported, Britton’s 9-1-1 contract was only for one season. Back in March, exec producer Ryan Murphy remained hopeful that the Friday Night Lights and Nashville vet would return as a guest star — something that seems unlikely in the wake of her starring role in Bravo’s true-crime anthology series Dirty John. “We’re in the process of renegotiating her deal so she can come in and do a couple of episodes to keep her character alive,” Murphy said at the time. “She really loves the cast and crew and she’s very hopeful that that can happen.”

In that same interview, Murphy revealed that Season 2 would introduce several new call-center operators. “We’re going after big names,” he teased.

In addition to Criminal Minds, Hewitt’s TV credits include Lifetime’s The Client List, CBS’ Ghost Whisperer and Fox’s Part of Five (and its short-lived spinoff Time of Your Life.

This fall, 9-1-1′s shifts to Mondays at 9/8c.