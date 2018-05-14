Fox Fall Schedule: Last Man Standing Reclaims Friday Slot, Gotham's Final Season Held, 9-1-1, Gifted on the Move

Upfronts Week 2018 is underway, and Fox is the second broadcast-TV network (following NBC) to announce its schedule for the fall TV season.

♦ Tim Allen’s revived Last Man Standing will take back its old ABC time slot, Fridays at 8/7c, leading into the new retirement-home sitcom The Cool Kids.

♦ The three-hour live musical production of Rent will air on Sunday, Jan. 27 at 7/6c.

♦ Ryan Murphy’s breakout hit 9-1-1 is shifting to Mondays-at-9 following The Resident (which moves up an hour to 8/7c, replacing cancelled Lucifer).

♦ The Gifted is moving to Tuesdays at 8/7c, where it will lead into Lethal Weapon (now with Seann William Scott!).

♦ The Orville Season 2 will premiere Sunday, Dec. 30 leading out of an NFL double-header, before moving to its usual Thursday time slot.

♦ Gotham‘s fifth and final season is being held until midseason. Ditto the new Mark-Paul Gosselaar drama The Passage.

♦ Fox has yet to decide the fate of remaining bubble series Ghosted and LA to Vegas.



MONDAY

8 pm The Resident (new time slot)

9 pm 9-1-1 (new time slot)

TUESDAY

8 pm The Gifted (new time slot)

9 pm Lethal Weapon (new time slot)

WEDNESDAY

8 pm Empire

9 pm Star

THURSDAY

8 pm Thursday Night Football

FRIDAY

8 pm Last Man Standing

8: 30 pm THE COOL KIDS

9 pm Hell’s Kitchen

SATURDAY

8 pm College Football

SUNDAY

8 pm The Simpsons

8: 30 pm Bob’s Burgers (new time slot)

9 pm Family Guy

9: 30 pm REL



The Orville, Gotham, The Four, Beat Shazam, Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, Love Connection, MasterChef, MasterChef Junior, Showtime at the Apollo, THE PASSAGE and PROVEN INNOCENT.



Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Exorcist, The Last Man on Earth, Lucifer, The Mick, New Girl and Shots Fired. Still TBD: La to Vegas and Ghosted.