Scorpion Cancelled at CBS

Beware, Scorpion fans, this is gonna sting: CBS has cancelled the geek-driven drama after four seasons, TVLine has learned. The series — which closed out Season 4 last month with 5.1 million total viewers and an all-time low 0.7 rating — was conspicuously missing from the network’s renewal spree three weeks ago (which promoted us to downgrade the series’ prospects from “safe bet” to could go either way).”

Scorpion‘s demise brings to 20 the number of broadcast series put to rest since Thursday.

Loosely based on the life of computer wiz Walter O’Brien, Scorpion — which aired Mondays for its entire four-season run, first at 9/8c but most recently at 10 pm — premiered in 2014. It starred English actor Elyes Gabel, Smash alum Katharine McPhee, X-Files‘ Robert Patrick American Pie vet Eddie Kaye Thomas, Being Erica’s Jadyn Wong and relative newcomer Ari Stidham.

“Thank you to all the fans,” Patrick shared on Twitter. “The writers, the crew, the cast, and CBS — it’s been a great story to tell and a hell of a run! On to the next!”

McPhee weighed in as well…